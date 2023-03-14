Whalerock Point Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $232.97. 107,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,981. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $277.29. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.89.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

