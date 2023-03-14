Whalerock Point Partners LLC Acquires 420 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.1% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Walt Disney by 17.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 294,173 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,749,000 after buying an additional 43,919 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 65,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 142,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,461,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 34,274 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,419,554. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Huber Research initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

