Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 256.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

