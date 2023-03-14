Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 70 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in CME Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in CME Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in CME Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $179.71 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.68 and a 200 day moving average of $178.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 59.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

