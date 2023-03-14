Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 70 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in CME Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in CME Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in CME Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $179.71 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.68 and a 200 day moving average of $178.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 59.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

