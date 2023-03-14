Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 1,047 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $154.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.71 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $402.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

