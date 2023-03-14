Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.5 %

PSX stock opened at $95.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

