Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $5.21 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.4% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 33,521 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 73,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 23.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 40,765 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,848 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $464.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $433.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $485.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.25.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.