Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 124,687 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $13.57.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

