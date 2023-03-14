Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $133.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

