Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $50.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

