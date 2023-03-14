Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

HDV opened at $98.54 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.29.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

