Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Holdings Increased by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Amundi bought a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 136.6% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.67.

WSO traded up $5.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.00. The stock had a trading volume of 64,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $343.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.33.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

