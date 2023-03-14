Warther Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.5% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

PFE traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,528,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,067,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

