Warther Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 972.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

Insider Activity at Nucor

Nucor Trading Up 1.7 %

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.90. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

