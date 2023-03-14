Warther Private Wealth LLC Takes $2.53 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,999 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $468.69. 626,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,720. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $485.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

