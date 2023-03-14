Warther Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,751 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 88,718 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after buying an additional 44,522 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 368,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,836,000 after acquiring an additional 32,991 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 51,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.74. 1,174,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,836,740. The stock has a market cap of $371.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.98. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,398,770 shares of company stock worth $1,047,909,849 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.