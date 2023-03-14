Warther Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.5% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $198.99. 614,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,461. The company has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

