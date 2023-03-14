Warther Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TRV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.41. The company had a trading volume of 487,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,066. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,618.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

