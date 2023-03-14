Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives $17.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Warby Parker to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Warby Parker to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Warby Parker Price Performance

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 10,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $168,908.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $3,696.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $227,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at $231,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 10,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $168,908.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 625,537 shares of company stock worth $10,678,900. Company insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 66.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

