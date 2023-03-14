Warburg Research Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €34.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($47.85) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($34.95) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €23.83 ($25.62) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.17. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($64.69) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($86.02).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.