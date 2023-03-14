Wanchain Market Capitalization Achieves $49.53 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $49.53 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000975 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00067992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00049351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000289 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00008353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00022007 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000866 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,268,210 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

