Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.70. 891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Waldencast Trading Up 6.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

About Waldencast

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast in the first quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,597,000. Finally, RPO LLC grew its stake in Waldencast by 865.6% in the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 619,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 555,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

