Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.70. 891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Waldencast Trading Up 6.8 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97.
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
