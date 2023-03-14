W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,288 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on WPC. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $79.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.067 dividend. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 142.47%.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

