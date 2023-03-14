VRES (VRS) Trading 2.1% Lower This Week

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. VRES has a market capitalization of $100.79 million and $807.80 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VRES has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can currently be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00028751 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035084 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002023 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00021545 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004016 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00217650 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,797.88 or 1.00370243 BTC.

About VRES

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03995134 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $183.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars.

