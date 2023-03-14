Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Lowered to $49.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VTLE. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vital Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Vital Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VTLE opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $120.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $364.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 45.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 26.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $207,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,788.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

