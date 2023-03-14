VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 178,577 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,577 shares during the quarter. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund comprises 0.5% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 49,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian Reid bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of ISD stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,786. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

