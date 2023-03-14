VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SPTS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,631. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $29.92.

