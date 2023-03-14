VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after buying an additional 1,875,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,364 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 83.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,072,000 after acquiring an additional 427,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 374.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 486,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,906,000 after acquiring an additional 383,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.06. 187,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,601. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $264.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 83.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

