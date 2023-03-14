VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $471,000 Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 126,007 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 601,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $7,547,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 19.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,661,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,465,000 after acquiring an additional 271,159 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $7,086,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 28.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 186,100 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,914. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -4,450.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Featured Stories

