VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. FirstCash comprises 2.2% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC owned 0.13% of FirstCash worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 49.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 32.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 11.0% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,715 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $2,347,008.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,032,102 shares in the company, valued at $641,819,949.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 595,628 shares of company stock worth $53,164,121 over the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.39. The stock had a trading volume of 66,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,235. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.67. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.43 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $749.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FCFS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on FirstCash from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

About FirstCash

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.