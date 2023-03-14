VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Acquires 843 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.78.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.75. 10,828,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,319,904. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.57 and a 200-day moving average of $128.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

