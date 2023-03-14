VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $5.86 on Tuesday, hitting $246.25. The stock had a trading volume of 532,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,477. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.62 and a 200 day moving average of $263.12. The stock has a market cap of $179.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.36%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

