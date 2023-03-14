Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Decreased by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 6.5% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $50,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.25. 2,049,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,571,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.94.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

