Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) vs. Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Critical Analysis

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Virgin Orbit and Intuitive Machines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 1 0 0 0 1.00 Intuitive Machines 0 0 2 0 3.00

Virgin Orbit currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 845.95%. Intuitive Machines has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 94.48%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than Intuitive Machines.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit -546.24% -128.75% -64.94% Intuitive Machines N/A -53.90% -0.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virgin Orbit and Intuitive Machines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Virgin Orbit and Intuitive Machines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit $7.39 million 50.62 -$157.29 million ($0.56) -1.98 Intuitive Machines $78.42 million 7.43 -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

Intuitive Machines has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit.

Volatility and Risk

Virgin Orbit has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Machines has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intuitive Machines beats Virgin Orbit on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Intuitive Machines

