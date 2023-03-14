Vertical Research Lowers Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) to Hold

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Stock Up 12.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNVR traded up $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.01. 7,646,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,247. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,019,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,014,000 after purchasing an additional 207,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,016,000 after purchasing an additional 325,099 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,228,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,095 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 23,010.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,139,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.