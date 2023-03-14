Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CFO Sells $604,705.68 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,088 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.61, for a total value of $604,705.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,231,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $295.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,922. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.45 and a 200 day moving average of $298.84. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $233.01 and a twelve month high of $325.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

