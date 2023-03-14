Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 5.3% Higher This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.98 million and approximately $61,064.24 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,588.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.21 or 0.00336900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00081189 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.00603405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00521057 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003904 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009496 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,312,872 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

