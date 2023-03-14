Vertcoin Trading 1.4% Lower This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.30 million and $48,327.72 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,274.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00334284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.87 or 0.00625713 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00080429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.57 or 0.00525624 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,307,497 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

