Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

VET has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. ATB Capital set a C$36.00 target price on Vermilion Energy in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.18.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded up C$0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.68. 1,463,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.49 and a 1 year high of C$39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.48.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

