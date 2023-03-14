Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Bought by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 45,830 shares during the period. Vermilion Energy comprises 2.6% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vermilion Energy worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 68.7% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 59.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

VET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of NYSE VET traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.93. 1,013,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.22. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $30.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

