Veritaseum Price Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $62.80 million and $11,995.95 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for about $29.21 or 0.00112730 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.11 or 0.00402611 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,104.46 or 0.27213834 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Veritaseum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

