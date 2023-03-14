VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Short Interest Down 16.0% in February

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.0 %

VeriSign stock opened at $191.26 on Tuesday. VeriSign has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $228.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.01 and a 200-day moving average of $195.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

In other VeriSign news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total value of $3,041,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,648,794.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total value of $3,041,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,648,794.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,733 shares of company stock valued at $16,091,912. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 3,177.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 267,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,038,000 after purchasing an additional 259,726 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in VeriSign by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in VeriSign by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,003,000 after acquiring an additional 233,031 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in VeriSign by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

