Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Verastem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $0.45 on Friday. Verastem has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $94.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,748,120,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Verastem during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

