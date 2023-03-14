VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 93.54% and a negative net margin of 12,752.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million.

VBI Vaccines Price Performance

Shares of VBIV opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $93.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Further Reading

