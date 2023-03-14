Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,492,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $431,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after purchasing an additional 446,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,461 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $133.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.43. The firm has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

