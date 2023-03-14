Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $83.03

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $83.03 and last traded at $83.03, with a volume of 3163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.44.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $745.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 24,900.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

