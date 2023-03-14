Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $26,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,530. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $256.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

