Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by One Fin Capital Management LP

One Fin Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.3% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. One Fin Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 82.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,634,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 414,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,925. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

