Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $63,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VO opened at $206.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $243.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

