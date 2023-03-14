Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 404,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $29,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,559 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after acquiring an additional 635,707 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after acquiring an additional 590,521 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BIV stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.53. The stock had a trading volume of 248,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,396. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $82.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

